Quadruple murder suspect in crown court dock for first time

Damien Bendall appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Josh Payne
Tuesday 04 January 2022 10:49
The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (Danny Lawson/PA)
The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a mother and three children.

Damien Bendall 31, is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as being accused of killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

The charges come after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh near Sheffield South Yorkshire, on September 19.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris, who, along with Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, died at a property in Chandos Crescent (Derbyshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

On Tuesday, Bendall was produced in person at Derby Crown Court where he was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white face mask, the defendant was surrounded by five dock officers during the short hearing.

The murder charges allege he killed all four on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court previously heard the four died as a result of a “violent attack”.

The coroner’s court also heard how a relative of Bendall had phoned police to say the defendant had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.

The defendant is due to stand trial on March 1 this year.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC remanded Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, back into custody to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on January 18.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in