Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in alleyway

The woman remains in police custody

Jonathan Kanengoni
Sunday 11 December 2022 13:24
(Google)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a Derbyshire alleyway.

Police were called to Butt Hill, Whitwell at 6am on Saturday morning after reports of a body in an alley.

Officers found the body of a man, who was later pronounced dead by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us using the following methods and quoting reference number 22*721853.

“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.”

