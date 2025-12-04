For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Derby after police arrested two men on suspicion of explosives offences.

A major incident has been declared and an evacuation zone has been put in place for around 200 properties, with residents told to prepare themselves to be out of their homes for 24 hours.

Officers had carried out a warrant after receiving intelligence about materials at an address in Vulcan Street, with two men aged in their 40s and 50s arrested.

They remain in police custody, with Derbyshire Constabulary stating that the investigation is not being treated as a terrorism incident.

They added that there is no wider risk to the community, and that the evacuations are being done as a precaution to ensure the safety of those living in the area.

A rest centre has been established at the Salvation Army on Osmaston Road and is being run by Derby City Council. Police have urged residents to make necessary preparations as they relocate, which includes taking medicines or requiring pets to be moved.

Affected streets include:

Shaftsbury Crescent – in its entirety

Vulcan Street – in its entirety

Reeves Road - in its entirety

Shaftesbury Crescent – in its entirety

Harrington Street – from Holcombe Street to Vulcan Street

Baseball Drive – to Colombo Street

Cambridge Street - at Reeves Road and Shaftesbury Crescent

Police say they are working closely with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midland’s Ambulance Service and the city council.