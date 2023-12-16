Murder arrest after group of people hit by van in town centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after a van struck a group of people in a town centre.

Horrifying footage from the scene in Market Place, Ilkeston shows security at a nearby nightclub ushering revellers away as paramedics treat one of the victims.

Officers said a man, thought to be the driver of the van, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is being held in custody while investigations continue after the 2.10am collision on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.

One person suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital.

The injuries of the two people taken to hospital are not thought to be serious.

A police spokesman said: “Market Place will continue to be closed for some time while officers carry out enquiries, and we would like to hear from any witnesses.

“At this time, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and do not believe it is terrorism related.”

Erewash MP Maggie Throup shared a message following the shocking incident earlier today.

She wrote on X/Twitter: “Residents will be waking up to news of a serious incident that has occurred in the vicinity of Ilkeston Market Place overnight.

“There is currently a police cordon in place around a large part of the town centre whilst an investigation takes place and Erewash Borough Council have confirmed that the usual Saturday market has been cancelled.

“This is a developing situation and I would urge against speculating online as to what has happened. I am already in contact with the police and will receive a situation briefing later today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected.”

Anyone with any information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact us, with reference number 23*771155, on any of the methods below: