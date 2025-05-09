Derby bank murder accused appears in court via video link

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court via a video link from prison charged with the murder of a bank customer in Derby city centre.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur is charged with murdering Gurvinder Singh Johal, who died after a stabbing inside Lloyds Bank in St Peter’s Street on Tuesday.

Nur, who was arrested at an address in Western Road, Normanton, Derby, appeared at Derby Crown Court via a video link from prison and was remanded in custody, a court official confirmed.

The case was adjourned until August 15.

Mr Johal, who was 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were alerted at around 2.35pm on Tuesday.

A second man, in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released with no further action, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Mr Johal was said to have been known to friends as Danny.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph on Wednesday, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew Mr Johal, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”