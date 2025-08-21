Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man admits murder of customer who was stabbed in bank

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur will be sentenced in October after admitting the murder of 37-year-old Gurvinder Singh Johal.

Stephanie Wareham
Thursday 21 August 2025 15:33 BST
Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur pleaded guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur pleaded guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A man has admitted the murder of a customer who was stabbed in a bank in Derby.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Gurvinder Singh Johal, who died after the stabbing in Lloyds Bank in St Peter’s Street on May 6.

Nur, 47, of Western Road, Derby, entered a guilty plea in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC and sentencing was set for October 29, a court official confirmed.

Mr Johal, who was 37 and known to friends as Danny, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were alerted at around 2.35pm.

Detective Inspector Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “I am pleased that Mr Johal’s family will not have to sit through a trial now that Nur has admitted this offence.

“I’d like to thank them for their support throughout and my thoughts, and those of all the team, remain with them.”

Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor with Crown Prosecution Service East Midlands, said: “Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has pleaded guilty and accepted that he murdered Gurvinder Johal.

“This was a truly shocking crime, committed in broad daylight in a busy city centre bank.

“While the whole community has been affected by this happening in their midst, our thoughts and profound sympathies are with Mr Johal’s family, friends and loved ones.

“They have had a much-loved husband, father and son snatched from them by this senseless crime.”

In a tribute to the Derby Telegraph after Mr Johal’s death, Ajit Atwal, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Derby City Council, who knew the victim, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”

