A 47-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a customer who died after he was stabbed in a Lloyds Bank branch.

Police officers responded to reports of a man being stabbed in the bank branch in St Peter’s Street in Derby at approximately 2.35pm on Tuesday (May 6).

The victim, 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, from Mickleover in Derby, was arrested soon after and charged with his murder.

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service said Cabdiraxmaan will appear in Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

open image in gallery Police officers responded to reports of a man being stabbed in the bank branch in St Peter’s Street in Derby at approximately 2.35pm on Tuesday (May 6). ( Matthew Cooper/PA Wire )

Samanatha Shallow, deputy chief crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal.

“Mr Johal died after a stabbing inside Lloyds Bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby, after 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 6.

“Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, from Mickleover in Derby, has been charged with his murder.

“He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 8.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Johal at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A second man in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without any further action.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph on Wednesday, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew Mr Johal, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting the reference 25*260624.