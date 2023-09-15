Man admits being in charge of dangerous dog that killed brother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has admitted being in charge of a dangerous dog that killed his brother.

Gary Stevens’ dog fatally attacked 51-year-old Wayne Stevens at a house in Cameron Road, Normanton, Derby, at around 5.50am on April 22.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Stevens, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The dog was “destroyed at the scene” due to “presenting a risk to officers and the public”, Derbyshire Police said at the time, but its breed was not mentioned during the hearing.

He bears considerable psychological guilt Tony Stanford, Gary Stevens' barrister

Prosecutor Julia King told the court: “I would argue that this was high culpability.

“I would argue that the behaviour witnessed by a number of witnesses can be relied upon to inform the court as to the circumstances which in fact led to the death.”

Stevens, in jeans and a blue jacket, sat silently in the dock looking forward throughout.

His barrister Tony Stanford said: “Clearly this was an extremely upsetting incident for him to witness and be a part of.

“He tried to pull the dog off his brother, to save his brother.

“He bears considerable psychological guilt.”

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

“Prison is the most likely option, it is just a question of how long.

“But I will give you bail in the meantime, so you can put your affairs in order.”

Stevens, of Cameron Road, will be sentenced at the same court on November 3.