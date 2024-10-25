Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two alleged right-wing extremists deny preparing terrorist act

The men are accused of making a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm and identifying targets for an attack.

Katie Dickinson
Friday 25 October 2024 11:31
The three men appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Friday (PA)
The three men appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Friday (PA)

Two alleged right-wing extremists accused of making a 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm and identifying targets for an attack have pleaded not guilty to preparing a terrorist act.

Counter-terrorism police arrested Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock in Staffordshire; Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Derby; and a third defendant Brogan Stewart, 24, from Wakefield on February 20 following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

The men were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

On Friday Pitzettu and Ringrose pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey in London. Stewart was not asked to enter a plea.

The three men appeared by videolink from prisons in Hull, Leeds and Doncaster.

A previous hearing was told the trio were accused of identifying the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target.

Prosecutors allege they took steps to manufacture an FGC-9 semi-automatic firearm, acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm, and took steps to acquire weapons including swords, axes, and bows and arrows.

They are also accused of obtaining extreme right-wing texts, joining extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributing information on firearms and ammunition.

A trial of up to 10 weeks is set to begin at Sheffield Crown Court on March 3.

