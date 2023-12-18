Man appears in court charged with murder after Derbyshire van incident

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was hit by a van in Derbyshire.

Zac Newman is accused of murdering 26-year-old Samuel Wilson, who died at the scene after being hit by a van in Market Place, Ilkeston, at around 2am on Saturday.

He is also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after two other men were also injured in the incident.

Appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Monday, Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was not asked to enter any pleas in the short hearing.

Wearing a grey jumper and bottoms and flanked by two dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his identity.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe remanded him into further custody to appear before Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

As he left the dock, the defendant blew kisses to his partner, who wept throughout the hearing, and two friends who sat at the back of the courtroom.

One of Newman’s friends said “Love you, my bro, see you soon”, as Newman was led away.

The two men injured in the incident have both since been released from hospital.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page in Mr Wilson’s memory, set up by his sister, has raised more than £9,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Football club Curzon AFC, based in Long Eaton in Derbyshire, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last season’s player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning.

“We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc Curzon.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, with the van believed to have been involved in the incident recovered in the Stapleford area on Saturday.

Anyone with information which may help officers with their inquiries is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 23*771155.