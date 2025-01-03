Boy charged with murdering 18-year-old days after Christmas appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death days after Christmas has appeared at crown court for the first time.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of killing Noah Smedley, 18, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on December 28.

Officers were called to Heanor Road at 8.20pm to reports Mr Smedley had collapsed in the street, Derbyshire Police said.

Emergency services tended to the 18-year-old, but he was pronounced dead just before 9pm.

Appearing at Derbyshire Crown Court on Friday, the defendant, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and bit his nails in the dock during the short hearing.

Judge Shaun Smith KC set the date for trial, lasting two weeks, for July 28, although the defendant has yet to enter any pleas.

Lawyers representing the teenager confirmed they would not be making any application for bail and Judge Smith remanded the youth into custody with a further case management hearing date set for March 21.

The defendant smiled and nodded at someone in the public gallery before he was led back down to the cells by two custody officers.

Seven other people – five teenage boys, a teenage girl and a 52-year-old man – were arrested in connection with Mr Smedley’s death, although none have been charged.