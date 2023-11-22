Officer denies assaulting man during arrest at police station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has denied assaulting a man in a police station and will face trial next year.

Derbyshire Police constable Shaun Elliott, 53, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The charge relates to an incident during the arrest of a man at Buxton Police Station on December 30 2022, the IOPC said in July.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Elliott was told by Judge Jonathan Straw he will face trial at the same court on August 20 2024.

Elliott, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, appeared for the hearing wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and patterned tie, and spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his plea.

He was given unconditional bail.