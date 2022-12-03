Detectives hunt woman seen being forced into car in Haringey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are trying to find a woman who was seen being forced into a car in Haringey, north London.

Officers were called to Middleham Road just after 3pm on Monday after a member of the public saw a verbal altercation involving a woman and man.

The woman, who has not been identified, was forced into a red Fiat Bravo by the man and then drive off in the direction of Tottenham.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, with black hair. She was wearing a red top, grey trousers and white shoes, the force said.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall of large build, with short hair, grey trousers and a dark jumper.

Detective Constable Kiernan Casey, investigating, said: “The caller described the man and woman talking to each other in a heated exchange in a foreign language - suggesting both parties are known to each other.

“While this might be the case, we want to know who she is and to check that she is OK. If you are the woman described - or you believe you know who she is - I ask you to contact us immediately.”

Police urged the woman described, or anyone who know her to call 101 or tweet @metcc ref CAD 4613/28 Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.