Mother jailed over deaths of four sons trapped in house fire as she went shopping

The mother of four young brothers who died trapped alone in a housefire while she was shopping in Sainsbury’s has been jailed.

Deveca Rose had left her two sets of twins in the locked terraced house when the fatal blaze broke out on the evening of December 16, 2021.

Rose had gone to the supermarket, leaving Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three; and four-year-olds Kyson and Bryson Hoath alone at the rented home in Sutton, south-west London.

The 30-year-old defendant, who had split up with her partner and suffered from mental health problems, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter following an Old Bailey trial.

open image in gallery Deveca Rose, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter (Met Police/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sentencing Rose to 10 years behind bars at the Old Bailey on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said: “There are no words to describe this case other than a deeply tragic one.”

He noted that Rose had already been to Sainsbury’s earlier that day and her return trip at the time of the fire was not to purchase any items that were “essential or vital”.

He told her: “You were not there and the children were too young to know what to do. As a result of what you did, they were all killed.”

He described the victims as lively and engaging children who were “deeply loved” by all who had a role in their care.

Rose and the children had been living in squalor, surrounded by rubbish and human excrement, before the tragedy, her trial was told.

Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC had told the court: “There was rubbish thickly spread throughout the house. The toilet and the bath were full of rubbish and could not be used. Buckets and pots were used as toilets instead.”

open image in gallery Police at a property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where brothers Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, died in a fire ( PA Wire )

When a cigarette or tea light in the living room sparked a fire, the boys were trapped and ran upstairs calling for help.

A neighbour tried to break down the front door before firefighters in breathing apparatus went in and found the children’s bodies under beds.

They were rushed to two separate hospitals but attempts to save them failed and they died from inhalation of fumes later that night.

Rose arrived home while firefighters were still tackling the blaze and she was taken in by a neighbour.

She had claimed she left the children with a friend called Jade, which prompted firefighters to go back into the house to search for her.

Police carried out extensive inquiries to find Jade and concluded she either did not exist or had not been at the house that day.

In police interviews, Rose admitted leaving the boys alone in the house on two earlier occasions.

The children’s father, Dalton Hoath, said in a statement that she had left them alone once or twice to go to the nearby shop before.

Mr Hoath, who had split up with the defendant, added that he was “devastated” and his world had been turned “upside down” by the loss of his “young, boisterous lads”.

Paternal great-grandmother Sally Johnson said: “I was aware that she would leave the boys by themselves in the house. When I asked her about this, she would say, ‘Oh no, I just went to the pop shop’ which is a local shop just seven houses away.

“I do not know how often this happened but I remember several times I phoned the house and Kyson answered the phone and told me, ‘mummy has gone to the pop shop’.”

Paternal step-grandmother Kerrie Hoath described the boys as “polite, carefree and very much loved” but recalled Rose not allowing her into the house.

Jurors were told that social worker Georgia Singh had raised concerns about the family, but the case was closed three months before the fire.

Previously, a health visitor had raised concerns about the family but they were not followed up after she retired, jurors were told.

The children had not attended school for three weeks before their deaths.

Rose, of Wallington, south London, attended much of the trial by video-link from home on medical advice and declined to give evidence in her defence.

The court heard there was evidence suggesting she was probably depressed and may have suffered from a personality disorder, but the prosecution asserted that was not a defence.