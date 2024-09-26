‘Call The Cops’ police officer accused of sex offences, trial hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police officer found himself under investigation for sex offences after featuring in TV show Call The Cops, a jury heard.

Pc Matthew Tregale’s portrayal of himself as a “hero” in the hit programme led one of his alleged victims to make an official complaint to the police.

The 35-year-old, who served with Devon and Cornwall Police, appeared on the show in 2019.

He is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of 14 offences alleged to have been committed against three women and teenage girl.

Kannan Siva, prosecuting, told the jury Tregale’s first alleged victim went to the police after hearing about the TV show.

“The Channel 4 series, Call The Cops, aired in August and September 2019 in which Matthew Tregale is portrayed as a chivalrous member of the police service,” he said.

“She didn’t want to watch the programme and when she became aware of Matthew Tregale being portrayed as a hero it was very different to what she knew, and she became upset.”

The woman wrote a Facebook post detailing her claims against Tregale, and the following day contacted the police.

Mr Siva added: “It appears it was Matthew Tregale’s wish to be seen as hero that caused the other side of his personality to be recalled and for the police to investigate.”

He was later charged with attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, four counts of assault by penetration, two counts of false imprisonment and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

The prosecutor described one incident where Tregale allegedly tried to rape the woman.

“He told her he felt sorry for her because she was worthless,” Mr Siva said.

“He pushed her onto the sofa. She told him to get off, but he wouldn’t. The prosecution say this was an intended rape. He tried and he failed.”

Two other women allege they were victims of controlling or coercive behaviour by Tregale.

He faces a further two charges of sexual activity with a child in which he is alleged to have intentionally touched a teenage girl.

Mr Siva alleged that Tregale’s position as a police officer gave him “entitlement” over his alleged victims.

“Matthew Tregale is a bully. He took advantage of women,” he said.

“His goal as a young man was to be a police officer. He became a special constable and then a police constable.

“On any view he was proud to be a man in uniform and that pride led him to believe he was above the law.”

Tregale, of Exeter, Devon, denies all 14 charges.

The trial continues.