Headless body found in Devon woods baffles detectives

A body with no head has been discovered by police in some Devon woodland, sparking an inquiry into the death.

The body was found by a member of the public, near to the popular, upmarket seaside town of Salcombe on Sunday and is currently ‘unexplained.’

Emergency services were called to the scene and a large police presence remains in the town, with roads surrounding the site of the discovery cordoned off as well as a Special Ops tent erected.

The discovery has cast a shadow over the town of Salcombe, which is a popular destination for tourists and second home owners.

The woodland where the body was found is also popular with dog walkers.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into an unexplained death after a body was found in a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, on Sunday June 27.

“A number of enquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.”

Since the body was discovered, it has sparked rumours that it could linked to a notorious murder which took place in 1975.

Local woman Patricia Allen and her two young children Jonathan and Victoria vanished from their family home 46 years ago.

Ms Allen’s husband Anthony John Allen, did not report that his family had gone missing, yet maintained that he was innocent, saying that his wife had left him when she discovered he was having an affair.

Although no bodies were found and Mr Allen was not charged initially, he was later found guilty and convicted of murder in 2002.

A police source however said with certainty that the body is not that of Patricia Allen, explaining: “The body that has been found is definitely 100 per cent not that of Patricia Allen.”