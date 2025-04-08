Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a string of sex offences, including four counts or rape.

Pc Dion Arnold was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault on March 31, the force said.

The charges relate to a report made earlier this year and to offences that allegedly happened while Arnold, who is attached to South West Command Unit, was off duty.

Arnold appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later that day and was remanded in custody to next appear at Guildford Crown Court on May 1, the spokesman added.

He is currently suspended from duty.

He was arrested by Surrey Police on March 29.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

The Met said: “The charges relate to a report made earlier this year, and conduct while PC Dion Arnold was off duty.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“PC Dion Arnold is currently suspended from duty.”