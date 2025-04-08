Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

Pc Dion Arnold was charged with four counts of rape

Rich Booth
Tuesday 08 April 2025 13:17 BST
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed (PA Wire)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a string of sex offences, including four counts or rape.

Pc Dion Arnold was charged with four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault on March 31, the force said.

The charges relate to a report made earlier this year and to offences that allegedly happened while Arnold, who is attached to South West Command Unit, was off duty.

Arnold appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later that day and was remanded in custody to next appear at Guildford Crown Court on May 1, the spokesman added.

He is currently suspended from duty.

He was arrested by Surrey Police on March 29.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

The Met said: “The charges relate to a report made earlier this year, and conduct while PC Dion Arnold was off duty.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“PC Dion Arnold is currently suspended from duty.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in