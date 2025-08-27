CEO used disability charity as a ‘front’ for offering illegal immigration advice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A disability charity allowed its CEO to continue in her role despite her criminal convictions, which included offering illegal immigration advice.

An official report from the Charity Commission found that four trustees at the Organisation of Blind Africans and Caribbeans (OBAC) were responsible for serious failings after allowing Ibukun Olashore to continue in her role.

She was initially charged in March 2021 and was convicted in 2022 for conspiracy to do an act to facilitate to commission of breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national, and of conspiracy to possess identity documents with intent.

During her sentencing, the judge concluded that the charity had been used “as a front”, and that the evidence showed she was “using OBAC as a way of disguising her dishonest activities and potentially finding people with whom she could take money”.

As a result, she was automatically disqualified from being a charity trustee or holding a senior management position within a charitable organisation.

open image in gallery The Charity Commission began an inquiry after becoming suspicious the CEO was still in her role (Alamy/PA)

Despite this, an inquiry has found that the trustees failed to take any steps to address the matter, such as suspend Olashore or carry out an internal investigation.

The charity, which also provided education and training advice, was found to have been exposed to the risk of a criminal conviction by continuing to offer immigration services, despite the Immigration Advice Authority rejecting their application in July 2022.

They were found to have “insufficient oversight” of the charity, allowing it to be used as a vehicle for criminal activity, and had no knowledge of the lease terms after their offices were sublet.

Several serious incidents were also not reported, which included the CEO’s conviction, a break-in, and threats made to staff by a beneficiary. In attempting to secure information and cooperation from the trustees, the Commission said it has “repeatedly met with difficulties”.

This amounted to serious misconduct, with the four most recently serving trustees all disqualified. Ruth Bishop, Diib Jama, and Rasheed Bello have been disqualified for five years, while Dwight Watson has been disqualified for three years.

Olashore has been disqualified indefinitely, while the charity has now been removed from the public register and has been struck off by Companies House.

Amy Spiller, Head of Investigations at the Charity Commission, said: “We expect anyone running a charity to do so honestly, and with integrity. To use a charity as a cover for criminal activity is wholly unacceptable and an abuse of trust. By allowing this to continue, the charity’s trustees have also abused the trust placed in them and failed to uphold their legal duties.

“The Commission will always take robust action if a charity is misused. We do this to prevent further harm and ensure that trust in the wider sector is protected. It was proportionate in this case to disqualify four trustees, all of whom failed to meaningfully engage with our inquiry.”