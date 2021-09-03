Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

Dizzee Rascal has denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a residence in south London.

The grime artist pleaded not guilty to headbutting Cassandra Jones and pushing her to the floor in Streatham on 8 June at a hearing in Croydon.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Mills, is best known for his chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me.

His lawyer, Iskander Fernandez, told Croydon Magistrates Court that the rapper “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor”.

Dizzee Rascal’s manager, who “received a phone call” when the altercation allegedly took place and Ms Jones’s mouther, Dawn Kirk, will give evidence at his trial, the court heard.

The rapper was charged with assault by beating on 2 August.

He has been released on conditional bail ahead of trial.