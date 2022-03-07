Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The grime star, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was convicted on Monday afternoon at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Mills, whose chart-topping singles include Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, had been accused of assaulting his former partner Cassandra Jones at a home in Streatham on 8 June last year.

The pair, who have two children, separated in February 2021.

The court heard that the musician “barged” into Ms Jones’ residence last year, “put his forehead against hers and pushed her around the room” and then “pushed her to the ground”.

The prosecution said the attack occurred in “the context of a domestic dispute” about child contact.

The singer denied the allegations after he was arrested, instead accusing Ms Jones of hurting his arm.

In proceedings last month, the prosecutor described the dispute as a “fairly chaotic scene of moving around the house”.

Ms Jones also told the court in tears that she feared Mills, whom she called “out of control”, would drop their son, who he was carrying during the incident.

“He was screaming for me and I said, ‘Please just give me him,’” Ms Jones said.

More follows...