For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former hurling star DJ Carey has pleaded guilty to fraudulently inducing people to pay him money for cancer treatment.

The ex-Kilkenny sportsman, 54, was charged with various counts of inducing people to make a monetary payment after fraudulently claiming to have cancer and needing finances to obtain treatment.

Appearing at the Circuit Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice, Carey stood to plead guilty to 10 charges put to him.

The court heard that while cancer was referred to in the charges, Carey “does have very genuine health conditions” and required surgery for a heart condition.

A sentencing date has been set for Wednesday, 29 October.

Carey is one of the most acclaimed figures in GAA history, having won five All-Ireland Championship titles and nine All-Star awards during his career.