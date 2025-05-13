New investigation under way to find killer of Wirral florist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A new investigation to find the killer of a florist murdered in 1986 is under way after the conviction of the man jailed for the crime was quashed.

Peter Sullivan, 68, was convicted of the murder of Diane Sindall, 21, in 1987, but on Tuesday three senior judges quashed his conviction after the Court of Appeal heard DNA evidence showed the killer was someone else.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the investigation into Miss Sindall’s murder was reopened in June 2023 when it was notified by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) that DNA recovered at the scene was not a match for Mr Sullivan.

A spokesman said: “At the time of Diane’s murder, DNA was very much in its infancy and this vital evidence was not available to the original investigation team.”

No match for the DNA has been found by investigators and the force is appealing for witnesses to come forward almost 39 years on from the murder.

The family of Miss Sindall and her fiance at the time have been ruled out of the investigation, along with more than 260 men who have been screened, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said: “We are committed to doing everything within our power to find whom the DNA, which was left at the scene, belongs to.

“Unfortunately, there is no match for the DNA identified on the national DNA database.

“We have enlisted specialist skills and expertise from the National Crime Agency, and with their support we are proactively trying to identify the person the DNA profile belongs to, and extensive and painstaking inquiries are underway.

“We can confirm that the DNA does not belong to any member of Diane’s family, nor Diane’s fiance at the time, and we believe it could be a vital piece of evidence linking the killer to the scene.

“To date more than 260 men have been screened and eliminated from the investigation which was reopened in 2023.

“The investigation team has obtained most of the samples locally, however, screening has also taken place in Swansea, Perth, London, Hull and Newcastle with the provision of voluntary DNA elimination samples.”

Miss Sindall, who was saving up for her wedding, was working behind the bar at the Wellington pub in Bebington, Wirral, on August 1 1986 before leaving at 11.45pm in a blue Fiat van.

She got out of the van after running out of petrol on Borough Road in Birkenhead and was seen by several witnesses walking along the road between midnight and 12.20am on the Saturday.

Her body was found on August 2 in an alleyway just off Borough Road.

Police said she had been sexually assaulted and suffered extensive injuries to her body.

Ms Jaundrill said: “On August 17 1986 property belonging to Diane was recovered on Bidston Hill. The investigation team at the time subsequently identified witnesses who had seen a small fire, at the location where the property was found, on Sunday, August 3, and had witnessed a man running from the scene.

“Diane’s murder sent shockwaves through Birkenhead when it happened and I would appeal to anyone who lived in the area at the time, and has any information which could help us with our inquiries, to come forward.

“We believe there are people who have information, or suspicions, about the murder of Diane in 1986 and I would appeal to those people to come forward, as the information they have could be key to finding who the DNA belongs to.

“You may have been in the area of Borough Road on the night of the murder and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

“If you were in the area, or had concerns about an individual at the time, let us know so our team can trace and request a DNA sample from the person you suspect, or a relative of theirs if they have perhaps passed away, or they have emigrated to another country.”

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting incident reference 23000584997, via the website or social media, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.