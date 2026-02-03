Doctor and two nurses charged with manslaughter of Irish woman who died after coming to London for an abortion
The woman died of a heart attack brought on by internal bleeding hours after a procedure at a London clinic
Update 3 February 2026: All three charged in relation to this incident were acquitted in 2016.
A doctor and two nurses have been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who died hours after having an abortion at a clinic in London.
The 32-year-old woman, from the Republic of Ireland, died at a Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing following a procedure in January 2012.
The Irish Independent reports that the woman sought an abortion in Dublin because she had previously had a painful experience with a pregnancy and suffered from a condition which raised the risk of miscarriage.
She was told by doctors at a Dublin hospital that they could not perform terminations under the country’s strict anti-abortion laws. The woman then travelled to a clinic in London.
A post-mortem concluded that she died from a heart attack shortly after the procedure, caused by extensive internal blood loss.
Yesterday, Scotland Yard revealed that Dr Adedayo Adedeji, 62, and nurses Gemma Pullen, 31, and Margaret Miller, 54, have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in relation to the woman’s death.
They are all due to appear before Ealing Magistrates Court on 19 June.
