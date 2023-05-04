Boy, 7, seriously injured in suspected dog attack in pub garden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured after a suspected dog attack in a pub garden.

Police were called to a report of a child being bitten on the head by a dog as he played in the garden of the Crows Nest Inn in Swanage, Dorset.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident, which occurred at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 2 May. The injury required surgery but is not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers say a man and woman who were with the dog reportedly left the scene with the animal shortly after the incident and did not leave their details.

The force has released an image of the man and woman tending to the dog as part of an appeal to find them.

Police Constable Alistair James, of Purbeck police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

“We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved. We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230067142. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.