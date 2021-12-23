Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

Little Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.

Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.

The couple were both released on unconditional bail until then.

But speaking to Joynes, Judge Richardson told him that all future sentencing options were open and that he could be sent to prison.

The death led to an outpouring of grief in the local community after it occurred on 13 September last year with dozens of flowers left outside the family home in the town’s Welfare Road.