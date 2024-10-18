Man jailed after his dog mauled his younger brother to death in ‘horrific’ attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A dog owner whose pet mauled his younger brother to death in a “horrific” attack at their home has been jailed.

Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross killed his sibling Wayne Stevens, was given a four-and-a-half year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

The 55-year-old, of Cameron Road, Derby, previously pleaded guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in the death of his brother.

Gary Stevens arrives at Derby Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday ( PA )

The fatal dog attack happened in a house in Derby at 5.50am on 22 April 2023.

