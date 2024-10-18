Man jailed after his dog mauled his younger brother to death in ‘horrific’ attack
Gary Stevens’s Cane Corso cross killed sibling Wayne Stevens
A dog owner whose pet mauled his younger brother to death in a “horrific” attack at their home has been jailed.
Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross killed his sibling Wayne Stevens, was given a four-and-a-half year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
The 55-year-old, of Cameron Road, Derby, previously pleaded guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in the death of his brother.
The fatal dog attack happened in a house in Derby at 5.50am on 22 April 2023.
More follows on this breaking news story...