Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man jailed after his dog mauled his younger brother to death in ‘horrific’ attack

Gary Stevens’s Cane Corso cross killed sibling Wayne Stevens

Tara Cobham
Friday 18 October 2024 13:21
Dog owner Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross mauled his younger brother Wayne Stevens to death in a ‘horrific’ attack at their home, has been jailed at Derby Crown Court for four-and-a-half years
Dog owner Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross mauled his younger brother Wayne Stevens to death in a ‘horrific’ attack at their home, has been jailed at Derby Crown Court for four-and-a-half years (Derbyshire Constabulary)

A dog owner whose pet mauled his younger brother to death in a “horrific” attack at their home has been jailed.

Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross killed his sibling Wayne Stevens, was given a four-and-a-half year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

The 55-year-old, of Cameron Road, Derby, previously pleaded guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in the death of his brother.

Gary Stevens arrives at Derby Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday
Gary Stevens arrives at Derby Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday (PA)

The fatal dog attack happened in a house in Derby at 5.50am on 22 April 2023.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in