Man arrested after girl, 6, seriously injured in dog attack

Police have arrested a man after a pack of dogs pounced on a six-year-old girl, leaving her needing hospital treatment.

Greater Manchester Police were called to an address in Ackers Lane in Carrington in the city at around 2.40pm on Sunday, to reports of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs.

She is still being treated in hospital after suffering serious wounds.

The 36-year-old man, from the Carrington area of Trafford, was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and perverting the course of justice.

He is in custody for questioning while investigations continue, officers said.

So far, police have seized 17 dogs.

Initially, police seized four animals and arrested three people on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog. The three have been bailed.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, is said to be in a stable condition.

As well as seizing eight dogs and nine puppies, Greater Manchester Police said they were examining a van found in south Manchester.

The UK dog population in the UK is estimated to have increased by 15 per cent in four years, but numbers of cases of out-of-control dogs causing injury have risen by 37 per cent, to 22,000, according to BBC figures.

The force asked anyone with any information or footage on the day of the attack, including doorbell or dashcam video, to call 101 quoting incident number 1612-26/03/2023.

“Incidents can often be very alarming, but I want to reassure people that we are taking the matter seriously and we are cracking down on those who own or breed dangerous dogs,” said Deputy Chief Constable Robert Carden of the National Police Chiefs Council.