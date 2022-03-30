A baby girl died from neck and head wounds after she was attacked by an out-of-control dog, an inquest has heard.

Kyra Leanne King was three months old when she was killed on 6 March. Her name was revealed earlier this week ahead of the hearing at Lincoln coroner’s court.

The attack happened at about 11pm in the car park of the Ostler’s Plantation woodland, near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, the court heard.

Coroner’s officer Jacqui Foxlow gave the provisional cause of Kyra’s death after a post-mortem examination was conducted by a doctor at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The investigation has been launched after two people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of the dog, temporary detective inspector Calley Murray told assistant coroner Paul Cooper.

The pair – a man, 54, and a woman, 40 – have been released from police custody under investigation.

“Detectives are keeping an open mind as they investigate the circumstances,” Ms Murray said.

The dog –believed to be a husky – remains in isolation at a secure kennels, with officers due to seek an order to euthanise it once forensic tests are completed, she told the coroner’s court.

Teams of huskies are regularly taken to the woodland for dog sleigh races at night-time, according to a former site worker speaking to The Mirror.

Kyra’s death is a sad case with tragic consequences, Mr Cooper said. He adjourned the hearing to a date that has yet to be fixed.