‘Out of control’ dog mauls man to death

A man in his 30s has died after being attacked by an “out of control” dog in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) found a 37-year-old man on Westleigh Lane, Leigh had sustained serious injuries following the dog attack on Thursday at around 9.10pm.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly died this morning.

Armed officers were deployed to attempt to control the dog and and “actioned every available tactic” to subdue the dog.

However, due to the significant risk the dog posed to members of the public, it was “humanely destroyed”.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death, GMP said.

He remains in custody for further questioning.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack. Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation.

“You can report information to GMP on 101 quoting log 3769 of 18/05/2023. You can also report information to us online using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk

“Alternatively, you can report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“This is a distressing incident which has resulted in the sad passing of a man and we are determined to ensure this does not happen again in our community.

“If you think someone has or is breeding dangerous dogs, please report it online on by calling 101.”