A three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack at a farm in Rochdale has been named as Daniel John Twigg.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the boy’s death.

The force said Daniel was with “a number of dogs” outside his home before he was found with serious injuries.

Police have seized several dogs from the farm in Carr Lane, Milnrow, and one Cane Corso has been humanely destroyed.

The 48-year-old, who has not been named, handed himself in to police and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s major incident team, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heart-breaking time for them, specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.

“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”