Woman arrested after dog attack leaves boy, 11, seriously injured

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after being mauled by a dog.

The youngster was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon after the animal attacked him in Manchester.

Police said it has since been secured and a 35-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control following the incident in Swanley Avenue.

She remained in police custody for questioning last night, Greater Manchester Police said. While serious, the boy’s injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Superintendent Nicola Williams of GMP City of Manchester Division appealed for witnesses to come forward after the incident.

“This is an awful attack that has left an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries and his family are understandably incredibly distressed by what has happened,” she said.

“I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the wider community, and I want to reassure you that we will carry out an extensive investigation into what has happened.

“The dog has been secured and we have made an arrest of a woman who remains in police custody.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but we are seeking to understand the full circumstances and will take appropriate action.”

News of the attack - which happened in Swanley Avenue - came days after a pensioner was killed after being attacked while she sunbathed.

Two people were arrested after the elderly woman was mauled in Bedworth, Warwickshire at around 3.50pm on Friday.

Warwickshire Police later arrested a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The arrested woman was taken to hospital to treat injuries caused by the dog. The man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers have seized and contained the animal. They also reassured the wider community that they are not at risk.