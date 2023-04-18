Six in hospital after ‘loose’ dog attacks near primary school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people have been treated in hospital after two dogs that were “on the loose” began “attacking people” near a primary school.

Police were called to Willow Gardens in the Winson Green area of Birmingham shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The road is near Barford Primary School, which was reportedly put into lockdown.

An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Five other people arrived at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control, West Midlands Police said.

Both dogs were seized by officers and taken to secure kennels.

The force said in a statement: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

“We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

“An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.

“We have seized two dogs and both have been taken to secure kennels.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police through Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of April 18.

The BBC reported that pupils at the school were kept inside for an hour until the dogs were under control.