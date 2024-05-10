For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A police dog helped solve the murder of a drug dealer who was stabbed to death by a gang raiding his home for drugs and money.

The canine Monty found £8,000 in cash hidden in the headboard of a bed belonging to 30-year-old Olsi Kuka, who was murdered at his north London home in May 2022.

The discovery of the money, described as “vital evidence”, was used to convict the five men of murder, who had failed to find the cash during the botched raid for “ill-gotten gains”.

“The violence used in this attack was calculated, vicious and unrelenting. The five men had planned to rob Olsi and were prepared to use any force necessary in order to get what they wanted.

“We are thankful for the work of our police dog Monty, who was able to find vital evidence that helped secure a successful conviction,” Met police detective chief inspector Neil Rawlinson said.

Olsi Kuka was found in his bed with multiple stab wounds (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

During a trial at the Old Bailey, a jury heard the group all travelled to Olsi’s home address shortly before 3am on 11 May 2022.

Wearing Covid masks, they were split into two Mercedes cars that parked outside before the group forced entry into the flat and attacked Olsi, stabbing him numerous times.

They then ransacked his flat, searching for drugs and money they believed Olsi had in his property - but missed the crucial £8,000 in cash.

The victim’s cousin, Alush Kuka, who was living in the flat in Whetstone, north London, was also injured during the frenzied attack.

According to his account, he was sitting up in bed when he heard a banging as if the door was being kicked in, the court was told.

Three of the attackers who went into his room were wearing Covid masks and two had knives, jurors heard. He was threatened, punched and slashed with a blade and his bed lifted up in a search of his bedroom, it was alleged.

After the robbers left, he found his cousin lying in his bed covered in blood, jurors were told. The flat had been “ransacked” and potential “hiding places” searched for drugs and money.