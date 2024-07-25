Police hunt for attempted murderer after dog walker found with serious head injury

Support truly

Police have launched a manhunt for an attempted murderer after a woman was attacked while taking her springer spaniel for an early morning walk on a quiet country path.

The victim, who is in her 50s, was found by members of the public on an isolated path unconscious and with severe injuries.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder and a police cordon remains on the scene at Rectory Lane, in Brantham, Suffolk.

The woman is understood to have left her home at around 5am to walk her dog and an hour and a half later her body was found by a member of the public who called for an ambulance.

She had received a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment. She remains in a critical condition. Her family have been told and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The victim’s dog, a Springer Spaniel, was with her when she was found and is safe and well.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches, forensic enquiries and house to house enquiries take place, officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity, in the area of Rectory Lane particularly between the times of 5am and 6.30am or the hours just before or after this.

“Officers ask that anyone who may have information relating to the incident to get in touch by contacting Suffolk police quoting 37/41580/24.”