Dog walker killed in suspected hit and run days before Christmas

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after another man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run while walking his dog just days before Christmas.

The victim, who has been named as 38-year-old Aaron Jones, of Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire, was hit by a car near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now arrested a man on on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has also been arrested on suspicion on failing to stop for a collision and failing to report a collision.

A police spokesperson said: “The family of the man who died in the collision continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“They have asked for privacy at this difficult time. The force would like to thank everyone who responded to their appeal with information.”

Mr Jones, a father-of-two, was described as a “lovely guy”. One resident of the area told the Daily Telegraph:“We just can’t believe this has happened. Two young children will now be without their dad for Christmas.”

Cllr Bryan Davies said the village was “so quiet” following Mr Jones’s “tragic” death. Police appealed for information for the driver of a blue car that they said was “noticeably damaged” after the incident.

Officers have said they have now located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident following a manhunt.

They added that road remained closed and residents would see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.