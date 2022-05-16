Dogs seized after three-year-old boy ‘mauled to death’ at Rochdale farm

Several dogs have been seized by police after a three-year-old boy died on a farm in Rochdale following a suspected dog attack.

Officers were called at about 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after reports a child had been injured at Carr Lane in the town of Milnrow. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several dogs have been seized and one was humanley destroyed, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in an update on Monday.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the boy’s death, but no arrests have been made. The force added that it was looking at “previous incidents involving dogs” at the location.

Officers have also received a number of enquiries about a previous incident on Carr Lane. On Friday 9 April this year a girl was bitten by a dog at around 6pm. A 48-year-old man was arrested and released facing no further action.

Greater Manchester Police said it was looking at previous incidents involving dogs at the location (PA)

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: “Our thoughts, of course, remain with the loved ones of the young boy who so sadly died following yesterday’s incident. Specially trained officers have been deployed to support them.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and review other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It goes without saying that this news will have had an impact on the community. I can reassure members of the public that any criminal offences identified by our enquiries in relation to this incident will be dealt with accordingly by ourselves and our criminal justice partners.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and ask that members of the public and the media refrain from engaging in speculation at this time until our investigation is complete and any subsequent criminal proceedings have concluded.”