Seven-year-old girl ‘in bits’ after two dogs stolen overnight

A family have been left “in bits” after their two dogs were stolen in the middle of the night.

Police believe the springer spaniels were taken from their kennels at a property near Kingussie, in the Scottish Highlands, between 8pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

One dog, an 11-year-old female named Maggie, has a white body, a docked tail and liver brown colouring on her head and ears.

The other, a three-year-old female called Trigger, is described as mostly white with a black head and ears and a black patch by the tail.

Laura Meilandt Jessen, who bred the dogs with husband Torben, said their seven-year-old daughter Holly has been left “in bits”.

Three-year-old female springer spaniel Trigger, who has been stolen along with another dog from kennels at a property in the Scottish Highlands (Laura Meilandt Jessen)

She told The Independent: “We’ve had them in our lives from the first day of theirs.

“There’s a big empty hole in our days just now and we just want them home where they belong.

“Whoever has them please just hand them over to a vet or animal shelter. Life isn’t the same without our girls.”

Laura Meilandt Jessen’s daughter Holly pictured with 11-year-old springer spaniel Maggie (front) who has been stolen from kennels in the Scottish Highlands along with another springer spaniel (Laura Meilandt Jessen)

PC Neil Richards, of Aviemore police station, said in a statement: “The theft of the dogs has caused considerable distress to their owner and his family.

“I would urge anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0728 of July 12, or the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”