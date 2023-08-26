For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected dog thief took a stolen labradoodle to a pet grooming salon just hours after a deadly burglary which left its owner dead, it has been claimed.

Father-of-three Donald ‘Prentice’ Patience was found at his home in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, after police were alerted to a break-in at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the 45-year-old’s body inside, with his pet stolen during the raid.

Police officers outside his property on Ainsworth Road (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation and said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.

Mr Patience’s death comes just months after he was the victim of a previous break-in, which saw thieves ransacking his home and making away with televisions and his brother’s car.

Following his death, his heartbroken family described him as a “much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many”.

It is believed that after the burglary, the suspects took the designer pet to a local dog grooming salon just 160 feet from the scene of the crime.

Mick Hewitson, 58, who runs the Dog Shop, told MailOnline: “I had only just opened up and this man came in and asked me if I would do his dog for him, cut his hair. The dog was an off-white labradoodle, I’d never seen the man before.

“I’ve got a sore shoulder and the dog was a big thing so I told him I couldn’t do it at the moment. Probably about 30 minutes later I looked outside and that same man was being arrested and the police were looking after the same dog.”

Flowers have been left outside the terraced house where Donald Patience’s body was found (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Police confirmed that the dog is now being looked after by the relevant authority.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, with two suspects, aged 27 and 41, bailed pending further enquiries. A 39-year-old man remains in police custody.

Just earlier this year, Mr Patience had sent a letter to his neighbours appealing for information after he returned to his home to discover it had been burgled.

In a letter seen by MailOnline, he wrote to his neighbours: “I recently returned to my house to find all my stuff had been stolen.

“It included several TVs, my child’s pit, bike, gaming chair, hoover and my brother’s car, a grey Mercedes C220 amongst other things.

“The car was used to remove items. This happened about the start of November and the house was locked from the inside so I suspect it was a guest.

“I heard a girl and two males were seen removing items but could be misinformed. It would probably look like I was moving out and I was wondering if anyone saw anything?”

Mr Patience was the victim of another burglary just months ago (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team said:"We would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

“I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Friday 18 August 2023.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of enquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”