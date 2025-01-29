Trump ‘decided not to pay’ legal fees of company sued over dossier allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

US President Donald Trump “decided not to pay” around £300,000 to a company he unsuccessfully sued over denied allegations he took part in “perverted” sex acts, a judge has said.

Mr Trump, who was inaugurated for his second term as President earlier this month, brought a data protection claim against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele in 2022.

Mr Steele authored the so-called Steele dossier, which included allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB, and also included two memos that claimed he had taken part in “sex parties” while in St Petersburg and engaged in “golden showers” with prostitutes in Moscow.

I have no evidence to suggest the claimant cannot pay this particular sum, but has decided not to pay Costs Judge Jason Rowley

But Mrs Justice Steyn threw out the claim last February and ordered Mr Trump to pay Orbis’ costs “of the entire claim”, including an initial payment of £290,000 ahead of the full amount being determined later.

On Wednesday, barristers for Orbis told a hearing that Mr Trump was yet to pay the sum, despite him being ordered to pay by the end of March last year.

Costs Judge Jason Rowley ordered Mr Trump to pay the money within 28 days or risk not being able to make representations at a future hearing where the full amount to be paid will be decided, with the President facing a legal bill of more than £600,000.

He said: “I have no evidence to suggest the claimant cannot pay this particular sum, but has decided not to pay.”

He continued: “The claimant is a well-known person but frankly, he dealt with this case by not making a payment that the court has previously ordered over a considerable period of time.”

Mr Steele, who attended Wednesday’s remote hearing, previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk.

The dossier, made up of more than a dozen memos, was produced by Orbis in 2016 ahead of the US election which saw Mr Trump become President for the first time, before it was leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in 2017.

At a hearing in October 2023, Hugh Tomlinson KC, for Mr Trump, described the allegations in the memos – which also included a claim that the 78-year-old had “defiled” a bed previously used by former President Barack Obama and his wife – as “egregiously inaccurate”.

Orders of the court should not simply be ignored Mark Friston

Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that the claim was “bound to fail”, but said she had “not considered, or made any determination, as to the accuracy or inaccuracy” of the claims in the dossier.

Mark Friston, for Orbis, told the hearing on Wednesday that Mr Trump had previously sought to challenge the £290,000 payment at the Court of Appeal, but this was rejected by a senior judge.

He said: “There can be no excuse for not complying with an order that has been subject to this level of judicial scrutiny.”

He added: “Orders of the court should not simply be ignored.”

The barrister told the court that the issue concerned a “reluctance, rather than inability” to pay, and an argument put forward by Mr Trump that he had “state immunity” from paying the sum was “simply hopeless”.

He also said that Orbis sought to claim total costs of £634,356.

Jacqueline Perry KC, for Mr Trump, said that the President was facing an “eye-watering” legal bill, which was “absolutely outrageously high”.

It is difficult to get instructions when your client is President of the free world and relying apparently to turn everything upside down Jacqueline Perry KC

She also said that Mr Trump was “yet to comply” with the order but that he was “actually an innocent party”, and that he could make a “claim for professional negligence from his previous advisers”.

She said: “The fact of the matter is that we are in a slightly unusual position with a somewhat unusual claimant.

“It is difficult to get instructions when your client is President of the free world and relying apparently to turn everything upside down.

“This is not very high in his area of importance and it is very difficult to get instructions.”

She continued: “What we are dealing with here is a man who has been wronged by his previous representatives, who has tried to put things right.”

She added: “I accept the legal entitlement to ask for these costs but there should be every opportunity given against these eye-watering costs that are being claimed.”

The full amount to be paid by Mr Trump is due to be decided at a later hearing, which the court on Wednesday heard could last up to four days.