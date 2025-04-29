Seventh person appears in court over damage to Donald Trump’s golf course

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A seventh person has appeared in court accused of maliciously damaging US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Rebecca Davies, 27, from London, appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday accused of malicious mischief.

She was arrested and charged in Ayr on Sunday.

Davies made no plea at the private hearing and was released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.

Six people have previously appeared at the same court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.

Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool; Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders; and Geoffrey Bush, 75, and Elizabeth Crerar-Brown, 66, both from Oban, Argyll and Bute, all made no pleas and were released on bail pending a further court appearance.