Seventh person appears in court over damage to Donald Trump’s golf course

Rebecca Davies, 27, from London, faces a charge of malicious mischief.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Tuesday 29 April 2025 12:42 BST
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)
A seventh person has appeared in court accused of maliciously damaging US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Rebecca Davies, 27, from London, appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday accused of malicious mischief.

She was arrested and charged in Ayr on Sunday.

Davies made no plea at the private hearing and was released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.

Six people have previously appeared at the same court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.

Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool; Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders; and Geoffrey Bush, 75, and Elizabeth Crerar-Brown, 66, both from Oban, Argyll and Bute, all made no pleas and were released on bail pending a further court appearance.

