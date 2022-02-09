Labour councillor facing extradition to US over ‘drug distribution’ after suspension from party
Daniel Barwell was arrested in Doncaster after request from American authorities
A Labour councillor has been arrested over an alleged drug offence and is now facing extradition to the US.
Daniel Barwell, who was elected to Doncaster Council last May, was detained by police in relation to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of American authorities.
The 27-year-old was nabbed in the South Yorkshire town by officers with Scotland Yard’s National Extradition Unit.
Labour has now suspended him from the party following the arrest, which occurred last Wednesday.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers from the National Extradition Unit arrested a man wanted in the United States for an offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities.
“Daniel Barwell, aged 27 of Shaftesbury Avenue, Doncaster, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 3, for the commencement of extradition proceedings against him.”
It is understood the directly elected Labour mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, was told about the arrest on Thursday.
She did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.