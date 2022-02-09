A Labour councillor has been arrested over an alleged drug offence and is now facing extradition to the US.

Daniel Barwell, who was elected to Doncaster Council last May, was detained by police in relation to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of American authorities.

The 27-year-old was nabbed in the South Yorkshire town by officers with Scotland Yard’s National Extradition Unit.

Labour has now suspended him from the party following the arrest, which occurred last Wednesday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers from the National Extradition Unit arrested a man wanted in the United States for an offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities.

“Daniel Barwell, aged 27 of Shaftesbury Avenue, Doncaster, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 3, for the commencement of extradition proceedings against him.”

It is understood the directly elected Labour mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, was told about the arrest on Thursday.

She did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.