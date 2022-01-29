A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy and a man were stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre.

The 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man died following an altercation outside a bar on Silver Street in the early hours of this morning (29 January).

Police officers and ambulances were called to the scene at 2.39am after the stabbings were reported.

The 17-year-old died in hospital and the 21-year-old was prounounced dead at the scene, police said.

South Yorkshire Police detectives said an 18-year-old man was also stabbed in the incident. He is in hospital with minor injuries.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old teenager in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the town centre in the early hours of this morning who might have witnessed what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw what happened or if you think you may have mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 135 of 29 January.

“Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation.

“Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers – they are there to help and support you.”