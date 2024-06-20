For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A mentally-ill Tube passenger has been found not guilty by reason of insanity over three attacks in as many London Underground stations, including causing someone to fall onto rail tracks.

Donovan Kenlyn, 39, punched Tube passenger Samer Jawad at Baker Street station on October 27 2022 and minutes later caused Angel Cambeiro to fall onto the tracks at Finchley Road, narrowly missing live rails.

He then travelled to nearby West Hampstead station where he struck a third man, Peter Acton, on the back of the head.

He was cleared by a jury at the Old Bailey of attempted murder against Mr Cambeiro and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the same complainant.

An alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent to Mr Cambeiro was added on Tuesday and a jury found Kenlyn not guilty by reason of insanity of that count.

Jurors also found him not guilty by reason of insanity of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Mr Acton and of assault by beating against Mr Jawad.

A verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity is a “special verdict” and does not mean Kenlyn has been acquitted by the jury on those counts, but means he likely faces a hospital order when he comes to be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.

