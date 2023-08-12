For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected gunman was arrested on a beach after allegedly wielding a firearm around a seaside village.

Police were called to reports of a man walking around Charmouth, in Bridport, Dorset, brandishing the weapon at 7.42am on Saturday.

It is believed at least two people were threatened by the man before armed police swooped on the area and launched a huge search operation.

Officers supported by a police helicopter scoured the coastal village and nearby clifftops before arresting a man in his 50s at 9.30am.

Dorset Police said a suspected gun was recovered and the man was detained on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place.

Photographs show a man in camouflage jacket and shorts being led away on Charmouth Beach by six firearms officers and two police officers.

Detective Inspector Rhys Griffiths, of County CID, said: “This incident sparked a large police and emergency service response and I understand that it will have caused great concern to those members of the public who were in the area at the time.

“No one was injured during the incident, and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while we brought this matter to a safe conclusion.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to officers, to please contact Dorset Police so we can investigate this matter thoroughly.”

A spokesman for Dorset Police added: “We were called at 7.42am by the ambulance service to reports that a man, suspected to be in need of medical treatment, was walking around the village with a gun.

“The man was subsequently arrested and a suspected firearm was recovered.”