Two 16-year-old boys charged with murder of Dorset man
Girl, 15, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old man was found dead by officers in Christchurch, police said.
According to Dorset Police, the teenagers are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the death of Edward Reeve.
Mr Reeve’s body was discovered by officers on 4 January at a property on Heath Road following a report of concern for his safety.
A 15-year-old girl from the area was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.
“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.
“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.