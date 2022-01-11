Two 16-year-old boys charged with murder of Dorset man

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old man was found dead by officers in Christchurch, police said.

According to Dorset Police, the teenagers are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the death of Edward Reeve.

Mr Reeve’s body was discovered by officers on 4 January at a property on Heath Road following a report of concern for his safety.

A 15-year-old girl from the area was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.”