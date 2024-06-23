For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was recovered from a lake at a holiday park.

Dorset police received a report in the early hours of Sunday morning raising concern for the welfare of a man at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways.

Emergency services attended the scene where a man in his 70s was pulled out of Heron Lake with the assistance of the fire service.

The man, who was from Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene while a man and a woman who knew the victim were subsequently arrested.

The pair, in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder, and the woman also was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death,” he said. “We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday 22 June into the early hours of Sunday 23 June 2024.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our enquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240094346. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.