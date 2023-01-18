Two Dorset Police officers in court accused of dangerous driving

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two serving police officers have appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

Pc Harry Chaplin and Pc Derek Alexander of Dorset Police were involved in a two-car crash last July 9.

The smash, in Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chaplin and Alexander were in separate cars heading to the scene of an accident involving one vehicle.

A marked police car is said to have collided with the back of a civilian’s vehicle at, analysis suggests, 83mph.

One the passengers of the civilian car was taken to hospital with a brain bleed, Poole Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexander, 52, of Thomas Hardy Quarters, Bovington, was charged with dangerous driving.

Chaplin, 26, of Lea Road, Weymouth, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They appeared in court on Wednesday. Neither indicated a plea.

They were released on unconditional bail and will next appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on February 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Defence solicitor Neil Brooker, for Alexander and Chaplin, said their defence is that their driving was “acceptable in the circumstances”.

Both officers remain on restricted duties, Dorset Police said.