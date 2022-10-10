Paedophile jailed for sexually abusing dog
‘This investigation may well have spared more animals, and humans, from coming to incredibly serious harm,’ say police
A paedophile has been jailed for sexually abusing animals.
While investigating another offence, Metropolitan Police officers discovered a video of Douglas Moore physically and sexually abusing a dog that was so distressing they had to call in senior colleagues.
Evidence on Moore’s seized devices proved he had been committing sex acts on the dog for a long period of time and used the dark web to view even more extreme content of animals and humans.
By analysing his phone and computer, specialists revealed Moore, 34, had tried to set up meetings to abuse dogs and children and searched for opportunities to swap and share material with other abusers.
No evidence was discovered that these attempted meetings had come to fruition. However, Moore had gone to great lengths to erase chat logs and website histories to conceal his gross offending.
Nonetheless the evidence against Moore was so extensive he had no option but to plead guilty, police said.
The dog was rescued when Moore was arrested at his home in Stockport on 8 November, 2021, on suspicion of bestiality, possession of extreme pornography and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court Moore was jailed for five years after being convicted of 24 counts of multiple sex offences, including having intercourse with an animal.
He is now banned from owning animals and will be on the sex offenders register for life.
He was further convicted of possessing an extreme pornographic image or images portraying an act of intercourse, and intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence of intercourse with an animal.
He was also convicted of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and attempting to arrange the commission of child sex offences.
Lastly, he was convicted for possession of a controlled class B drug, cannabis or cannabis resin, and publishing an obscene online article.
PC Pete Howes, from the Met’s online child sexual abuse and exploitation command, said: “Upon discovery of the original video we took immediate and decisive action to identify Moore and save the dog.
“I am happy to say the dog is now safe and well and being cared for. The scale of evidence compiled meant Moore was left with no option but to plead guilty. I’m pleased he is now in jail where he belongs.
“It is no exaggeration to say that this investigation may well have spared more animals, and humans, from coming to incredibly serious harm.”
SWNS
