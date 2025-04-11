For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted at Dover Castle.

Officers are calling for witnesses of the alleged incident, which reportedly took place around 1.30pm on Sunday in the wartime tunnels of the medieval castle.

They described the suspect as a white man in his forties who was wearing a black or grey tracksuit.

Kent Police has carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage.

A Dover Castle spokesperson said: "We can confirm that on Sunday we reported an incident which took place at one of our gift shops and we are supporting the police in their ongoing investigation.

“The Dover Castle tunnels are a group guided tour experience and visitors are accompanied at all times."

The wartime tunnels are a network within the white cliffs, beneath the Grade I-listed castle, founded in the eleventh century. Its tunnels were used during the Second World War as the command centre for Operation Dynamo, the mission to evacuate British and Allied soldiers from Dunkirk.

With communication rooms, planning areas, sleeping quarters and hospital rooms, it became a headquarters.

The Kent-based castle has been described as the “Key to England” due to its defensive significance throughout history. As well as its role in the Second World War, the tunnels served as barracks for soldiers during the Napoleonic Wars. The castle was also equipped to serve as a regional seat of government in the 1960s in the event of a nuclear war.

Kent Police urged anyone who witnessed what happened or may have dashcam or CCTV footage that might assist to call them on 01843 222289, quoting 46/57568/25.

The force also directed people to call Crimestoppers for any anonymous tip offs on 0800 555111, or to complete an online form.