A man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation but charged with a separate offence.

The 43-year-old was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the prime minister’s official residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, who was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, had since been released under investigation, but that he had been charged in relation to the unrelated offence of making indecent images of children.

The force, which has still not named the suspect, said he would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Met said: “Armed officers who were in attendance arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

“He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children, and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 May.”

It is understood that Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street when the car crashed into the front gates.

The prime minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

No injuries were reported, and police are continuing their enquiries into the incident, the Met said.

Counterterrorism police are currently supporting officers in the investigation, but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the force.

Images on social media showed the car surrounded by emergency vehicles as police cordoned off the stretch of Whitehall outside Downing Street. Officers were seen searching the boot of the vehicle before a tow lorry removed it from the area.

PA